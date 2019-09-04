Weil Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nutrien by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,114,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 682,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 43,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,660. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

