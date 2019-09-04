Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 7,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,022. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

