Weil Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 762.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

