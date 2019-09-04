Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 65,093 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

