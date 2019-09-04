Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

