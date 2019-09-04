WesBanco Inc (WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 1st

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

WSBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

