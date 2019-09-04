WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.87

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $30.86. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 470,374 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WJA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of WestJet Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.87. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

