Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westrock by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 784,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 204,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 73,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westrock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 108,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 298,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,083. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.