William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Cameco worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Cameco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,382,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,484,000 after buying an additional 415,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,165,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,365,000 after buying an additional 634,258 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,926,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 55.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

