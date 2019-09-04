William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 24,656 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Hanger worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,850 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 404,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 176.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 299,753 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after buying an additional 205,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Hanger stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,966. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

