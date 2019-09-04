William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,117 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of Casella Waste Systems worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $201,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $239,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,715. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 76.51% and a net margin of 2.69%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 98,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $4,418,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,556 shares of company stock valued at $14,081,508. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.