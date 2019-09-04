William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 322,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 110,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 40,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

