William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Belden worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,150. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.