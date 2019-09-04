William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 128,241 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 874,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 235,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BTIG Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 13,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.