William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 33,403 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Integer worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Integer by 1,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 8,977.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 95,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,044. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

