William Johnson Purchases 13,496 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WBT stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 1,171,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,939. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 481,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 539,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 297,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Welbilt by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 469,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

