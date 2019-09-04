Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 1,100 Shares

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. 290,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

