Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 179,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 487,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,629. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

