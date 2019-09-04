Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $203.93 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,692 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Agilent Technologies worth $203,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 110,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,695. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

