Winslow Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,681 shares during the period. Godaddy accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Godaddy worth $283,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after buying an additional 1,576,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after buying an additional 436,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Godaddy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after buying an additional 273,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $637,225.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,135.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $2,431,701. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,224. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.