Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176,177 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 2.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $476,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 2,106,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

