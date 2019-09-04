Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 116,802 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,802 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $253,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 134,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.