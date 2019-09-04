Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,980 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,890 shares of company stock valued at $611,031. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.16. 30,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $127.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

