Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 197,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Booking by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 259,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,654,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,962.22. 116,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,909.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,831.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,068.22.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

