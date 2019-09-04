Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 243,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

