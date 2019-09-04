Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,532 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. WEX makes up 3.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WEX by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in WEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in WEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

WEX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

