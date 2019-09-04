WIZBL Price Tops $0.0009 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $127,668.00 and $467.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01251569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019907 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.