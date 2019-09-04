WorldCoin Price Reaches $0.0022 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. WorldCoin has a market cap of $267,396.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

