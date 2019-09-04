Worldsec (LON:WSL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Worldsec Limited (LON:WSL) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), 1,382 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

About Worldsec (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, an investment holding company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

