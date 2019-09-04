Wowbit (WWB) 1-Day Volume Tops $163,651.00

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Wowbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wowbit has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $163,651.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

