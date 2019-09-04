W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.38. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 2,231,406 shares changing hands.

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a market cap of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 283,913 shares of company stock worth $1,230,429. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

