WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $16.02. WVS Financial shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

