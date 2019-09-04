X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Plans $0.24 — Dividend

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 223,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,444. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

