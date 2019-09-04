Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $54,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

