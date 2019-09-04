XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.64

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and traded as low as $74.00. XLMedia shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 26,883 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In other news, insider Ory Weihs purchased 421,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £193,683.92 ($253,082.35).

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

