XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $36.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Coinexchange.io, Waves DEX and and YoBit..

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00205921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01262038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085751 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves DEX, and YoBit. and Coinexchange.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.