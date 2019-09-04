Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yext were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,233. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 710,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

