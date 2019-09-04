Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.42). Internap posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Internap’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on shares of Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Internap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

INAP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,640. Internap has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Internap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Internap by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 412,683 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Internap by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,119,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

