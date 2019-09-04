Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.46 Million

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $98.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.81 million and the lowest is $91.82 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $65.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $379.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.29 million to $381.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $413.15 million, with estimates ranging from $380.34 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

In related news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 69,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

