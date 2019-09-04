Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $117.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.57 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $108.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $463.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $467.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $478.46 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $486.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after acquiring an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,795,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 400,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,959. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

