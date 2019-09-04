Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,219. The company has a market cap of $634.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

