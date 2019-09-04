Zacks: Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $13.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.95 billion and the lowest is $12.55 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $13.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $56.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.25 billion to $57.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.17 billion to $58.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,031. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.