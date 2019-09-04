Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CNO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 694,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 716,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 70,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

