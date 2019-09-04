Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Cyberark Software reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.95. 6,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.64. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 105.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

