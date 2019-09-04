Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $493.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $494.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $380.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $84.37. 279,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LGI Homes by 64,083.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.