Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Marten Transport by 25.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 40.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 842,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 240,988 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,749. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

