Zacks: Analysts Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.