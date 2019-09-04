Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $50.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Tilray reported sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 405.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $177.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $386.93 million, with estimates ranging from $326.54 million to $601.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.58 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,483,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 4.52. Tilray has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

