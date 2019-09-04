Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 872,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,676. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 224.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

