Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $123,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,278. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of -0.03. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

